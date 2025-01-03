Halftime Report

Neb.-Omaha and North Dakota have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. Neb.-Omaha has a bit of a cushion as they currently lead North Dakota 45-34.

If Neb.-Omaha keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 7-9 in no time. On the other hand, North Dakota will have to make due with a 6-10 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Neb.-Omaha Mavericks @ North Dakota Fighting Hawks

Current Records: Neb.-Omaha 6-9, North Dakota 6-9

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 2, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 2, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Betty Engelstad Sioux Center -- Grand Forks, North Dakota

Betty Engelstad Sioux Center -- Grand Forks, North Dakota Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $18.12

What to Know

North Dakota is preparing for their first Summit League matchup of the season on Thursday. They will play host again on Thursday to welcome the Neb.-Omaha Mavericks, where tip off is scheduled at 8:00 p.m. ET at Betty Engelstad Sioux Center. Both are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.

North Dakota is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They put a hurting on Waldorf to the tune of 97-57 on Sunday. With that victory, the Fighting Hawks brought their scoring average up to 75.1 points per game.

North Dakota was working as a unit and finished the game with 18 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in March of 2024.

Meanwhile, Neb.-Omaha posted their biggest win since November 27, 2023 on Saturday. They took their matchup with ease, bagging an 81-51 victory over Mount Marty. With the Mavericks ahead 46-27 at the half, the game was all but over already.

North Dakota's win bumped their record up to 6-9. As for Neb.-Omaha, the victory made it two in a row for them and also bumps their season record up to 6-9.

Looking forward, North Dakota is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites at home this season.

North Dakota and Neb.-Omaha were neck-and-neck in their previous matchup back in March of 2024, but North Dakota came up empty-handed after a 73-72 loss. Will North Dakota have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

North Dakota is a 4.5-point favorite against Neb.-Omaha, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Fighting Hawks as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is 150.5 points.

Series History

Neb.-Omaha has won 6 out of their last 10 games against North Dakota.