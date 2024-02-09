Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between North Dakota and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They are fully in control with a 51-31 lead over Neb.-Omaha.

North Dakota entered the matchup having won six straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it seven, or will Neb.-Omaha step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Neb.-Omaha Mavericks @ North Dakota Fighting Hawks

Current Records: Neb.-Omaha 12-12, North Dakota 14-10

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Betty Engelstad Sioux Center -- Grand Forks, North Dakota

Betty Engelstad Sioux Center -- Grand Forks, North Dakota

What to Know

We've got another exciting Summit matchup on schedule as the Neb.-Omaha Mavericks and the North Dakota Fighting Hawks are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on February 8th at Betty Engelstad Sioux Center. North Dakota is favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop Neb.-Omaha in their last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

Even though Neb.-Omaha has not done well against the Tommies recently (they were 0-4 in their previous four matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Thursday. The Mavericks managed a 69-65 win over the Tommies. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Neb.-Omaha.

Meanwhile, North Dakota had already won five in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 12.2 points), and they went ahead and made it six on Saturday. They had just enough and edged the Bison out 60-58. After a 91-75 finish the last time they played, North Dakota and the Bison decided to play a little more cautiously this time around.

The victory got the Mavericks back to even at 12-12. As for the Fighting Hawks, their victory was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 14-10.

Thursday's game is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Neb.-Omaha haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10.2 turnovers per game. However, it's not like North Dakota struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 10.2 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Neb.-Omaha strolled past the Fighting Hawks in their previous matchup back in January by a score of 79-61. The rematch might be a little tougher for Neb.-Omaha since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

North Dakota is a 4-point favorite against Neb.-Omaha, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Fighting Hawks as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 146.5 points.

Series History

Neb.-Omaha has won 7 out of their last 10 games against North Dakota.