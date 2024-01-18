Who's Playing

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles @ North Dakota Fighting Hawks

Current Records: Oral Roberts 8-8, North Dakota 9-10

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 18, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 18, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Betty Engelstad Sioux Center -- Grand Forks, North Dakota

Betty Engelstad Sioux Center -- Grand Forks, North Dakota Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $14.70

What to Know

Oral Roberts has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Oral Roberts Golden Eagles and the North Dakota Fighting Hawks will face off in a Summit battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Betty Engelstad Sioux Center. Oral Roberts is the slight favorite, but fans should be in for an exciting game likely to go down to the wire.

Last Saturday, the Golden Eagles came up short against the Tommies and fell 87-76.

North Dakota can finally bid farewell to their six-game losing streak thanks to their game on Saturday. They came out on top against the Roos by a score of 82-69. The score was all tied up 34-34 at the break, but North Dakota was the better team in the second half.

The Golden Eagles' defeat dropped their record down to 8-8. As for the Fighting Hawks, their victory ended a four-game drought on the road and puts them at 9-10.

Keep an eye on the arc in Thursday's game: Oral Roberts have been dynamite from deep this season, having drained 38% of their threes per game. It's a different story for North Dakota, though, as they've only made 31.1% of their threes per game this season. Given Oral Roberts' sizeable advantage in that area, North Dakota will need to find a way to close that gap.

Oral Roberts strolled past North Dakota in their previous meeting back in March of 2023 by a score of 96-80. Will Oral Roberts repeat their success, or does North Dakota have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Oral Roberts is a slight 1.5-point favorite against North Dakota, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Eagles as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 151 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Oral Roberts has won 8 out of their last 10 games against North Dakota.