Portland Pilots @ North Dakota Fighting Hawks

Current Records: Portland 5-5, North Dakota 6-3

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Betty Engelstad Sioux Center -- Grand Forks, North Dakota

North Dakota will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the Portland Pilots at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday. Given that the two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

North Dakota has been a dominant force so far but will be looking to break out of a two-game mini slump. They took a 68-62 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Highlanders on Sunday. North Dakota found out winning isn't easy when you're outrebounded 16 to 1 on offense.

Meanwhile, the Pilots came up short against the Bison on Thursday and fell 78-67.

The Fighting Hawks' defeat dropped their record down to 6-3. As for the Pilots, their defeat was their third straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 5-5.

In addition to losing their last games, the two teams failed to cover the spread. Looking ahead, Portland is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This will be North Dakota's first time playing as the underdogs at home this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: North Dakota have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Portland struggles in that department as they've been even better at 37.4 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Portland is a slight 1-point favorite against North Dakota, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 148.5 points.

Portland won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.