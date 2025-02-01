Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, North Dakota looks much better today on their home court. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead S. Dak. State 50-35.

North Dakota came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

S. Dak. State Jackrabbits @ North Dakota Fighting Hawks

Current Records: S. Dak. State 14-8, North Dakota 8-15

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Betty Engelstad Sioux Center -- Grand Forks, North Dakota

What to Know

North Dakota will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the S. Dak. State Jackrabbits will face off in a Summit battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at Betty Engelstad Sioux Center. The Fighting Hawks are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 77.8 points per game this season.

North Dakota is headed into Saturday's matchup after beating the impressive 160-point over/under the oddsmakers set for their last contest against N. Dak. State. North Dakota took an 87-82 hit to the loss column at the hands of N. Dak. State on Saturday. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Even though they lost, North Dakota smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 11 offensive rebounds in 22 consecutive matches.

Meanwhile, S. Dak. State waltzed into their game on Thursday with four straight wins... but they left with five. They came out on top against the Bison by a score of 72-62.

North Dakota dropped their record down to 8-15 with the loss, which was their third straight on the road. As for S. Dak. State, they have been performing well recently as they've won six of their last eight matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 14-8 record this season.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: North Dakota has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 39 rebounds per game. However, it's not like S. Dak. State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 40. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

North Dakota took a serious blow against S. Dak. State in their previous matchup back in January, falling 109-73. Will North Dakota have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

S. Dak. State is a solid 6.5-point favorite against North Dakota, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 160 points.

Series History

S. Dak. State has won all of the games they've played against North Dakota in the last 5 years.