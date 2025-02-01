Who's Playing

S. Dak. State Jackrabbits @ North Dakota Fighting Hawks

Current Records: S. Dak. State 14-8, North Dakota 8-15

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Betty Engelstad Sioux Center -- Grand Forks, North Dakota

Betty Engelstad Sioux Center -- Grand Forks, North Dakota Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

North Dakota is 0-10 against S. Dak. State since December of 2020 but things could change on Saturday. Both will face off in a Summit battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at Betty Engelstad Sioux Center. The Fighting Hawks are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 77.8 points per game this season.

North Dakota is headed into Saturday's match after beating the impressive 160-point over/under the oddsmakers set for their last game against N. Dak. State. North Dakota fell 87-82 to N. Dak. State on Saturday. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

Even though they lost, North Dakota smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 11 offensive rebounds in 22 consecutive contests.

Meanwhile, S. Dak. State entered their tilt with N. Dak. State on Thursday with four consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with five. They walked away with a 72-62 victory over the Bison.

North Dakota's defeat dropped their record down to 8-15. As for S. Dak. State, they are on a roll lately: they've won six of their last eight matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 14-8 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. North Dakota hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.8 points per game. However, it's not like S. Dak. State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 79.6. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

North Dakota took a serious blow against S. Dak. State in their previous matchup two weeks ago, falling 109-73. Will North Dakota have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

S. Dak. State has won all of the games they've played against North Dakota in the last 5 years.