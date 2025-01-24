Halftime Report

The last time North Dakota and South Dakota met, the game was decided by 29 points, but it sure doesn't look like the final score will be so lopsided this time. After one quarter, neither team has the match in the bag, but North Dakota leads 51-49 over South Dakota.

If North Dakota keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 9-13 in no time. On the other hand, South Dakota will have to make due with an 11-10 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

South Dakota Coyotes @ North Dakota Fighting Hawks

Current Records: South Dakota 11-9, North Dakota 8-13

What to Know

We've got another exciting Summit matchup on schedule as the South Dakota Coyotes and the North Dakota Fighting Hawks are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Betty Engelstad Sioux Center. The Coyotes are no doubt hoping to put an end to a seven-game streak of away losses.

South Dakota will head out to face North Dakota after giving up their first home loss of the season on Saturday. South Dakota was completely outmatched by N. Dak. State at home and fell 103-77. For those keeping track at home, that's the biggest loss the Coyotes have suffered since March 2, 2024.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, North Dakota beat Kansas City 76-72 on Saturday.

North Dakota smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 12 offensive rebounds in 20 consecutive matches.

South Dakota's defeat ended a 12-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 11-9. As for North Dakota, their victory bumped their record up to 8-13.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. South Dakota hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 85.8 points per game. However, it's not like North Dakota struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.9. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

South Dakota was pulverized by North Dakota 95-66 when the teams last played back in March of 2024. Can South Dakota avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

North Dakota is a slight 2.5-point favorite against South Dakota, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 175 points.

Series History

North Dakota has won 7 out of their last 10 games against South Dakota.