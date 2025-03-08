North Dakota star Treysen Eaglestaff set a Summit League Tournament scoring record Friday with 51 points in an 85-69 quarterfinals win to advance past South Dakota State into the tournament's semifinals round. Eaglestaff's career night produced the most points by a player in a game this season and is the highest points total by a men's college basketball player since Houston Baptist's Darius Lee scored 52 points on March 5, 2022 in a four-overtime game.

"Probably my favorite game of all time," Eaglestaff told the Grand Forks Herald after the game. "That 51 … I just want to give credit to the coaching staff. They've been with me since day one, 16 years old with my first offer. But in the game, I just played basketball. I didn't worry about all the other stuff going on. A good win. Good team win. We stayed down and did what we needed to do."

Eaglestaff's 51 points broke a Summit League Tournament scoring record previously set by Wright State's Bill Edwards of 38 points on March 8, 1993. It is the most points scored in a non-overtime game since Marquette's Markus Howard scored 51 vs. USC on Nov. 29, 2019.

North Dakota was a 7.5-point underdog in the game, so Fighting Hawks coach Paul Sather said postgame he installed a new play in the offense and ran it over and over again to get past the Jackrabbits.

"We put a new play in tonight," Sather said. "That was basically just give the ball to Trey, and then move away. He made some great plays."

Eaglestaff finished the game 15-of-28 shooting with eight made 3s on 18 3-point attempts in the win.

North Dakota advances to the tournament's semifinals round where it will play St. Thomas on Saturday night at 10:30 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network.