Who's Playing

Denver @ North Dakota State

Current Records: Denver 13-14; North Dakota State 10-15

What to Know

The Denver Pioneers haven't won a matchup against the North Dakota State Bison since Jan. 16 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. Denver and North Dakota State will face off in a Summit battle at 2 p.m. ET at Scheels Center. The Bison should still be riding high after a big victory, while Denver will be looking to get back in the win column.

Denver has to be hurting after a devastating 86-63 defeat at the hands of the North Dakota Fighting Hawks on Thursday.

Meanwhile, everything went North Dakota State's way against the Nebraska Omaha Mavericks on Thursday as they made off with an 84-58 win.

The Pioneers are expected to lose this next one by 9. Now might not be the best time to take Denver against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

Denver is now 13-14 while North Dakota State sits at 10-15. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Denver is stumbling into the game with the 11th most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 15 on average. North Dakota State has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 361st worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 9.1 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Scheels Center -- Fargo, North Dakota

CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $18.90

Odds

The Bison are a big 9-point favorite against the Pioneers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bison as a 9.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

North Dakota State have won 12 out of their last 17 games against Denver.