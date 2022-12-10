Who's Playing

Montana @ North Dakota State

Current Records: Montana 4-5; North Dakota State 2-8

What to Know

After two games on the road, the North Dakota State Bison are heading back home. They will take on the Montana Grizzlies at 8 p.m. ET Saturday at Scheels Center. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.

After constant struggles on the road, North Dakota State has finally found some success away from home. They snuck past the Portland Pilots with a 67-62 victory on Monday. Four players on the Bison scored in the double digits: guard Boden Skunberg (20), guard Tajavis Miller (17), guard Damari Wheeler-Thomas (12), and forward Andrew Morgan (11).

Meanwhile, Montana took their contest against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits on Tuesday by a conclusive 81-56 score.

The wins brought North Dakota State up to 2-8 and Montana to 4-5. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: North Dakota State is stumbling into the game with the 354th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.1 on average. The Grizzlies have had an even harder time: they are sixth worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.6 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Scheels Center -- Fargo, North Dakota

Scheels Center -- Fargo, North Dakota Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The game is expected to go down to the wire, as the oddsmakers have this as a pick 'em.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bison as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

North Dakota State and Montana both have one win in their last two games.