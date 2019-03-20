North Dakota State vs. NC Central odds: 2019 NCAA Tournament First Four picks from expert on 29-18 run

A pair of 18-15 teams collide in a 2019 First Four game in the East Region on Wednesday as North Carolina Central plays North Dakota State. It's a 6:40 p.m. ET tipoff from the University of Dayton Arena. The Eagles won the MEAC Tournament with a 50-47 win over Norfolk State, while the Bison won the Summit League to reach their third NCAA Tournament in six years. The winner advances to meet No. 1 overall seed Duke on Friday. Oddsmakers list the Bison as 5-point favorites, with the over-under for total points set at 133.5 in the latest North Carolina Central vs. North Dakota State odds. Before you make any North Carolina Central vs. North Dakota State picks and First Four predictions, see what SportsLine expert Michael "The Prodigy" Rusk has to say.

Rusk knows the Bison are a deadly 3-point shooting team whose accuracy helped them enter the NCAA Tournament on a four-game win streak. They boast 10 players who have made at least 10 treys, and Jared Samuelson nails an incredible 46.4 percent from beyond the arc.

North Dakota State upset Oklahoma in the NCAA Tournament in 2014. The following year, as a 15-seed, the Bison payed No. 2 Gonzaga extremely tough, falling by 10. They enter this year's NCAA Tournament on an 8-3-1 tear against-the-spread.

But just because the Bison sport a better NCAA Tournament pedigree doesn't mean they'll cover the North Carolina Central vs. North Dakota State spread on Wednesday.

NC Central is making its fourth Big Dance appearance ever, and this is its third straight year as a 16-seed playing in Dayton. Unlike the Bison, the Eagles are extremely familiar with the arena.

Senior Raasean Davis will be a handful Wednesday night. He averages 14.6 points and 8.9 rebounds while shooting an eye-popping 64.5 percent from the floor. He's the biggest reason why NC Central ripped off three straight wins in the conference tournament and has won eight of its last 10 overall. In that stretch, the Eagles have gone 7-1-2 against the spread.

