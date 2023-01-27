Who's Playing

North Dakota @ North Dakota State

Current Records: North Dakota 7-15; North Dakota State 8-13

What to Know

The North Dakota State Bison are 12-4 against the North Dakota Fighting Hawks since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Friday. The Bison's homestand continues as they prepare to take on North Dakota at 8 p.m. ET Jan. 27 at Scheels Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

North Dakota State was close but no cigar on Saturday as they fell 75-73 to the UMKC Kangaroos.

Meanwhile, the Fighting Hawks ended up a good deal behind the Western Illinois Leathernecks when they played on Monday, losing 92-80.

North Dakota State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 8.5-point margin of victory. At 2-4 against the spread at home, they are no cash cow. That said, North Dakota isn't so hot on the road, where they are 3-7.

The losses put North Dakota State at 8-13 and North Dakota at 7-15. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Bison have allowed their opponents to shoot 45.60% from the floor on average, which is the 44th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The Fighting Hawks have had an even harder time: they have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.40% from the floor on average, which is the 22nd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The good news? The teams might be seeing more of their shots fall.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Scheels Center -- Fargo, North Dakota

Scheels Center -- Fargo, North Dakota

Odds

The Bison are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Fighting Hawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

North Dakota State have won 12 out of their last 16 games against North Dakota.