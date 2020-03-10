North Dakota State vs. North Dakota: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch North Dakota State vs. North Dakota basketball game
Who's Playing
North Dakota @ North Dakota State
Regular Season Records: North Dakota 15-17; North Dakota State 24-8
Last Season Records: North Dakota State 18-15; North Dakota 12-18
What to Know
The North Dakota State Bison and the North Dakota Fighting Hawks are set to clash at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday at Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in the third game of the Summit League Conference Tourney. North Dakota State is coming into the matchup hot, having won four in a row.
The Bison earned some more postseason success in their game on Monday. They secured a 75-69 W over the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles. North Dakota State's guard Tyson Ward did his thing and had 21 points.
Meanwhile, North Dakota had enough points to win and then some against the PFW Mastodons on Monday, taking their contest 73-56. Forward Kienan Walter was the offensive standout of the matchup for North Dakota, picking up 20 points along with nine rebounds.
North Dakota State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with them, who are 13-14-1 against the spread.
North Dakota State was close but no cigar when the two teams last met earlier in the regular season as they fell 71-68 to North Dakota. Can the Bison avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Denny Sanford PREMIER Center -- Sioux Falls, South Dakota
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bison are a solid 6-point favorite against the Fighting Hawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 141
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
