Who's Playing

South Dakota @ North Dakota State

Regular Season Records: South Dakota 12-18; North Dakota State 14-16

What to Know

The South Dakota Coyotes and the North Dakota State Bison are set to clash at 9:30 p.m. ET March 5 at Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in the second round of the Summit League Conference Tourney. South Dakota will be hoping to build upon the 71-62 win they picked up against the Bison when they previously played in February.

The Coyotes simply couldn't be stopped two weeks ago, as they easily beat the UMKC Roos at home 82-48.

Meanwhile, North Dakota State sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 71-69 victory over the Western Illinois Leathernecks last week.

South Dakota is expected to lose this next one by 5.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: South Dakota is 350th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only ten on average. North Dakota State has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the 360th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only nine on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 9:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Denny Sanford PREMIER Center -- Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Denny Sanford PREMIER Center -- Sioux Falls, South Dakota TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bison are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Coyotes, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

North Dakota State have won 12 out of their last 18 games against South Dakota.