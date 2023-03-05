Who's Playing
South Dakota @ North Dakota State
Regular Season Records: South Dakota 12-18; North Dakota State 14-16
What to Know
The South Dakota Coyotes and the North Dakota State Bison are set to clash at 9:30 p.m. ET March 5 at Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in the second round of the Summit League Conference Tourney. South Dakota will be hoping to build upon the 71-62 win they picked up against the Bison when they previously played in February.
The Coyotes simply couldn't be stopped two weeks ago, as they easily beat the UMKC Roos at home 82-48.
Meanwhile, North Dakota State sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 71-69 victory over the Western Illinois Leathernecks last week.
South Dakota is expected to lose this next one by 5.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.
A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: South Dakota is 350th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only ten on average. North Dakota State has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the 360th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only nine on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 9:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Denny Sanford PREMIER Center -- Sioux Falls, South Dakota
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bison are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Coyotes, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -109
Series History
North Dakota State have won 12 out of their last 18 games against South Dakota.
- Feb 02, 2023 - South Dakota 71 vs. North Dakota State 62
- Jan 07, 2023 - North Dakota State 73 vs. South Dakota 61
- Feb 07, 2022 - North Dakota State 76 vs. South Dakota 74
- Jan 27, 2022 - North Dakota State 74 vs. South Dakota 62
- Mar 08, 2021 - North Dakota State 79 vs. South Dakota 75
- Feb 28, 2021 - North Dakota State 89 vs. South Dakota 77
- Feb 27, 2021 - South Dakota 80 vs. North Dakota State 71
- Dec 11, 2020 - North Dakota State 74 vs. South Dakota 67
- Feb 19, 2020 - North Dakota State 77 vs. South Dakota 74
- Jan 15, 2020 - North Dakota State 72 vs. South Dakota 70
- Feb 28, 2019 - South Dakota 75 vs. North Dakota State 65
- Dec 29, 2018 - North Dakota State 71 vs. South Dakota 65
- Feb 03, 2018 - South Dakota 76 vs. North Dakota State 72
- Jan 06, 2018 - North Dakota State 84 vs. South Dakota 79
- Feb 04, 2017 - South Dakota 76 vs. North Dakota State 66
- Jan 11, 2017 - North Dakota State 70 vs. South Dakota 69
- Feb 11, 2016 - South Dakota 72 vs. North Dakota State 58
- Jan 13, 2016 - North Dakota State 66 vs. South Dakota 65