A 2021 Summit League Tournament battle is on tap Monday between the North Dakota State Bison and the South Dakota Coyotes at 9:45 p.m. ET at Sanford Pentagon. North Dakota State is 14-11, while South Dakota is 14-10. The Bison are 18-7-1 against the spread in their last 26 games following an ATS loss. The Coyotes are 6-2 against the spread in their last eight Monday games. The favorite is 6-2 against the spread in the last eight North Dakota State-South Dakota meetings.

South Dakota vs. North Dakota State spread: North Dakota State -3

South Dakota vs. North Dakota State over-under: 138 points

South Dakota vs. North Dakota State money line: North Dakota State -160, South Dakota +140

What you need to know about South Dakota

The Coyotes earned a Summit League Tournament victory Saturday, knocking off the Western Illinois Leathernecks 86-69. South Dakota got 24 points, eight rebounds and five assists from Stanley Umude in the victory.

Umude leads South Dakota with 21.5 points and 7.0 rebounds per game, while A.J. Plitzuweit dishes out 3.9 assists per game. South Dakota split the season series with North Dakota State, winning 80-71 on Feb. 27 and then losing to the Bison 89-77 the next night. The Coyotes score 76.0 points and allow 71.9 points per game, and enter Monday giving up only 10.5 turnovers per game, good for 13th best in college basketball.

What you need to know about North Dakota State

The Bison earned some postseason bragging rights Sunday, nipping the UMKC Kangaroos 69-65. Rocky Kreuser scored 16 points and grabbed six rebounds, and Tyree Eady added 15 points and nine rebounds.

Kreuser scores 14.8 points and grabs 6.9 rebounds to lead North Dakota State, and Sam Griesel dishes 2.9 assists per outing. The Bison score 69.3 points and allow 67.1 points per game. North Dakota State stumbles into Monday's game averaging only nine turnovers forced per game this season, the third-fewest in college basketball.

