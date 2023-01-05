Who's Playing

South Dakota State @ North Dakota State

Current Records: South Dakota State 7-8; North Dakota State 4-11

What to Know

After three games on the road, the North Dakota State Bison are heading back home. The Bison and the South Dakota State Jackrabbits will face off in a Summit battle at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at Scheels Center. North Dakota State lost both of their matches to South Dakota State last season on scores of 76-80 and 69-75, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season.

North Dakota State ended the year with a bang, routing the North Dakota Fighting Hawks 71-49 this past Friday. The oddsmakers were on North Dakota State's side, but they didn't give the team enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

Meanwhile, the St. Thomas (MN) Tommies typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday South Dakota State proved too difficult a challenge. The Jackrabbits walked away with a 71-64 victory.

The Bison are now 4-11 while South Dakota State sits at 7-8. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: North Dakota State is 361st worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 9.5 on average. South Dakota State has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the 30th most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 14.9 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Scheels Center -- Fargo, North Dakota

Scheels Center -- Fargo, North Dakota Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

South Dakota State have won 13 out of their last 18 games against North Dakota State.