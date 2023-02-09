Who's Playing

Denver @ North Dakota

Current Records: Denver 13-13; North Dakota 8-17

What to Know

The North Dakota Fighting Hawks will be returning home after a four-game road trip. The Fighting Hawks and the Denver Pioneers will face off in a Summit battle at 8 p.m. ET Thursday at Betty Engelstad Sioux Center. North Dakota hasn't won a contest against Denver since Feb. 5 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought.

North Dakota had enough points to win and then some against the South Dakota Coyotes on Saturday, taking their game 86-72.

Meanwhile, the matchup between Denver and the St. Thomas (MN) Tommies on Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Denver falling 68-57 at home, it was darn close to turning into one.

Barring any buzzer beaters, North Dakota is expected to win a tight contest. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with the Fighting Hawks, who are 11-11-1 against the spread.

North Dakota is now 8-17 while Denver sits at 13-13. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: North Dakota has allowed their opponents to shoot 47.20% from the floor on average, which is the highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Denver's offense has more to brag about, as they they rank 17th in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 48.60% on the season. Maybe that strength will give the Pioneers the oomph they need to beat the odds.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Betty Engelstad Sioux Center -- Grand Forks, North Dakota

Betty Engelstad Sioux Center -- Grand Forks, North Dakota Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Fighting Hawks are a 3-point favorite against the Pioneers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Fighting Hawks, as the game opened with the Fighting Hawks as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

North Dakota have won five out of their last nine games against Denver.