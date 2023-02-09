Who's Playing
Denver @ North Dakota
Current Records: Denver 13-13; North Dakota 8-17
What to Know
The North Dakota Fighting Hawks will be returning home after a four-game road trip. North Dakota and the Denver Pioneers will face off in a Summit battle at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at Betty Engelstad Sioux Center. The Fighting Hawks have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with Denver and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 5 of 2021.
North Dakota had enough points to win and then some against the South Dakota Coyotes this past Saturday, taking their game 86-72.
Meanwhile, the matchup between Denver and the St. Thomas (MN) Tommies this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Denver falling 68-57 at home, it was darn close to turning into one.
North Dakota is now 8-17 while the Pioneers sit at 13-13. Two stats to keep an eye on: The Fighting Hawks have allowed their opponents to shoot 47.20% from the floor on average, which is the second highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Denver's offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the contest with a 48.60% field goal percentage, good for 17th best in college basketball.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Betty Engelstad Sioux Center -- Grand Forks, North Dakota
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
North Dakota have won five out of their last nine games against Denver.
- Jan 14, 2023 - Denver 78 vs. North Dakota 71
- Feb 03, 2022 - Denver 81 vs. North Dakota 79
- Jan 08, 2022 - Denver 93 vs. North Dakota 74
- Feb 06, 2021 - Denver 85 vs. North Dakota 81
- Feb 05, 2021 - North Dakota 85 vs. Denver 82
- Jan 23, 2020 - North Dakota 78 vs. Denver 71
- Jan 02, 2020 - North Dakota 82 vs. Denver 71
- Feb 23, 2019 - North Dakota 81 vs. Denver 63
- Jan 05, 2019 - North Dakota 80 vs. Denver 59