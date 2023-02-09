Who's Playing

Denver @ North Dakota

Current Records: Denver 13-13; North Dakota 8-17

What to Know

The North Dakota Fighting Hawks will be returning home after a four-game road trip. North Dakota and the Denver Pioneers will face off in a Summit battle at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at Betty Engelstad Sioux Center. The Fighting Hawks have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with Denver and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 5 of 2021.

North Dakota had enough points to win and then some against the South Dakota Coyotes this past Saturday, taking their game 86-72.

Meanwhile, the matchup between Denver and the St. Thomas (MN) Tommies this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Denver falling 68-57 at home, it was darn close to turning into one.

North Dakota is now 8-17 while the Pioneers sit at 13-13. Two stats to keep an eye on: The Fighting Hawks have allowed their opponents to shoot 47.20% from the floor on average, which is the second highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Denver's offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the contest with a 48.60% field goal percentage, good for 17th best in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Betty Engelstad Sioux Center -- Grand Forks, North Dakota

Betty Engelstad Sioux Center -- Grand Forks, North Dakota Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

North Dakota have won five out of their last nine games against Denver.