Get ready for a Summit battle as the Denver Pioneers and the North Dakota Fighting Hawks will face off at 2 p.m. ET on Friday at Hamilton Gymnasium. Denver is 1-12 overall and 1-7 at home, while North Dakota is 5-14 overall and 1-9 on the road. Denver is averaging 67.5 points per game this season, while North Dakota scores 65.4 points per outing.

The Fighting Hawks are favored by 2.5-points in the latest Denver vs. North Dakota odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 142. Before entering any North Dakota vs. Denver picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of over $2,300 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Denver vs. North Dakota. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Denver vs. North Dakota:

Denver vs. North Dakota spread: Denver +2.5

Denver vs. North Dakota over-under: 142 points

Latest Odds: Denver Pioneers +2.5 Bet Now

What you need to know about Denver

The Pioneers have to be hurting after a devastating 84-58 loss at the hands of the North Dakota State Bison last week. Denver limps into Friday's contest having lost 12 consecutive games. Despite losing 12 straight, the Pioneers have found themselves an explosive playmaker on the offensive end of the floor.

Guard Jase Townsend has been the catalyst for Denver's offense this season, averaging 19.1 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. Sam Hines Jr. adds 10.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game.

What you need to know about North Dakota

Meanwhile, the game between the Fighting Hawks and the Western Illinois Leathernecks on Saturday was not a total blowout, but with North Dakota falling 99-87 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. Filip Rebraca had a strong showing in Saturday's loss, scoring 24 points while adding six rebounds and one assist. For the season, Rebraca is averaging 17.4 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists.

A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Denver has allowed its opponents to shoot 48.10 percent from the floor on average, which is the 17th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. North Dakota has experienced some struggles of its own as the Fighting Hawks have allowed their opponents to shoot 47.80 percent from the floor on average, which is the 25th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball.

How to make North Dakota vs. Denver picks

The model has simulated Denver vs. North Dakota 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Denver vs. North Dakota? And which side of the spread hits in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college basketball picks.