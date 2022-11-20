Who's Playing

Montana State @ North Dakota

Current Records: Montana State 2-2; North Dakota 2-2

What to Know

The North Dakota Fighting Hawks will square off against the Montana State Bobcats at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday at Betty Engelstad Sioux Center. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Things were close when the Fighting Hawks and the Elon Phoenix clashed on Thursday, but North Dakota ultimately edged out the opposition 77-73.

Meanwhile, everything came up roses for Montana State at home against the Warner Pacific Knights on Friday as the team secured a 106-64 win.

The wins brought North Dakota up to 2-2 and Montana State to a reciprocal 2-2. With back-to-back wins few and far between for both teams -- they're both 0-1 after winning this year -- a victory will be a boon for either squad.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Betty Engelstad Sioux Center -- Grand Forks, North Dakota

Series History

North Dakota have won four out of their last seven games against Montana State.