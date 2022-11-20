Who's Playing
Montana State @ North Dakota
Current Records: Montana State 2-2; North Dakota 2-2
What to Know
The North Dakota Fighting Hawks will square off against the Montana State Bobcats at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday at Betty Engelstad Sioux Center. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.
Things were close when the Fighting Hawks and the Elon Phoenix clashed on Thursday, but North Dakota ultimately edged out the opposition 77-73.
Meanwhile, everything came up roses for Montana State at home against the Warner Pacific Knights on Friday as the team secured a 106-64 win.
The wins brought North Dakota up to 2-2 and Montana State to a reciprocal 2-2. With back-to-back wins few and far between for both teams -- they're both 0-1 after winning this year -- a victory will be a boon for either squad.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Betty Engelstad Sioux Center -- Grand Forks, North Dakota
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
North Dakota have won four out of their last seven games against Montana State.
- Nov 27, 2018 - Montana State 81 vs. North Dakota 76
- Mar 06, 2018 - North Dakota 76 vs. Montana State 74
- Feb 01, 2018 - North Dakota 75 vs. Montana State 74
- Jan 06, 2018 - Montana State 79 vs. North Dakota 68
- Jan 12, 2017 - North Dakota 90 vs. Montana State 85
- Mar 05, 2016 - Montana State 89 vs. North Dakota 82
- Jan 14, 2016 - North Dakota 85 vs. Montana State 68