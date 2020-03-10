North Dakota vs. NDSU odds, line: 2020 Summit League Championship picks, predictions from proven model
The SportsLine Projection Model has a pick for the clash between North Dakota and North Dakota State.
The North Dakota Fighting Hawks and the North Dakota State Bison are set to square off in the Summit League Championship at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday at Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. The Fighting Hawks are 15-17 while North Dakota State is 24-8. The teams split their regular season meetings. North Dakota won the most recent matchup over the defending tournament champions on Feb. 22, 71-68.
The Bison are favored by six points in the latest North Dakota State vs. North Dakota odds, and the over-under is set at 137. Before entering any North Dakota vs. North Dakota State picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.
This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also entered Week 19 of the 2019-20 season on a 75-53 run on all top-rated college basketball picks. Anybody who followed it has seen huge returns.
Now, the model has set its sights on North Dakota State vs. North Dakota. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for North Dakota vs. NDSU:
- North Dakota State vs. North Dakota spread: North Dakota State -6
- North Dakota State vs. North Dakota over-under: 137 points
- North Dakota State vs. North Dakota money line: North Dakota State -262, North Dakota 212
What you need to know about North Dakota State
North Dakota State secured a 75-69 win over the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles in the Summit League semifinals. Tyson Ward had 21 points. Vinnie Shahid added 17 points.
NDSU will be aiming for its second consecutive and fourth league tournament title in seven years and the fifth NCAA Tournament berth in school history on Tuesday.
What you need to know about North Dakota
North Dakota didn't have too much trouble with the PFW Mastodons in the Summit League semifinals on Monday in a 73-56 win. Kienan Walter had 20 points along with nine rebounds. Vinnie Shahid added 17 points.
How to make North Dakota State vs. North Dakota picks
SportsLine's model has simulated North Dakota State vs. North Dakota 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning over on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
So who wins North Dakota vs. North Dakota State? And which side of the spread hits in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the North Dakota State vs. North Dakota spread you need to jump on Tuesday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.
