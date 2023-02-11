Who's Playing
Nebraska Omaha @ North Dakota
Current Records: Nebraska Omaha 7-19; North Dakota 9-17
What to Know
The Nebraska Omaha Mavericks are 8-2 against the North Dakota Fighting Hawks since January of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. Nebraska Omaha will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Betty Engelstad Sioux Center at 2 p.m. ET. North Dakota should still be feeling good after a big victory, while the Mavericks will be looking to right the ship.
Nebraska Omaha has to be aching after a bruising 84-58 loss to the North Dakota State Bison on Thursday.
Meanwhile, North Dakota took their contest against the Denver Pioneers on Thursday by a conclusive 86-63 score.
Nebraska Omaha is expected to lose this next one by 6. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past three games.
The Mavericks are now 7-19 while the Fighting Hawks sit at 9-17. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Nebraska Omaha is stumbling into the matchup with the sixth most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 77 on average. North Dakota has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 47.10% from the floor on average, which is the fourth highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Betty Engelstad Sioux Center -- Grand Forks, North Dakota
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $18.90
Odds
The Fighting Hawks are a solid 6-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Fighting Hawks as a 5.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Nebraska Omaha have won eight out of their last ten games against North Dakota.
- Jan 12, 2023 - Nebraska Omaha 69 vs. North Dakota 63
- Feb 05, 2022 - North Dakota 92 vs. Nebraska Omaha 85
- Jan 06, 2022 - Nebraska Omaha 98 vs. North Dakota 82
- Feb 20, 2021 - North Dakota 81 vs. Nebraska Omaha 69
- Feb 19, 2021 - Nebraska Omaha 72 vs. North Dakota 62
- Feb 26, 2020 - Nebraska Omaha 84 vs. North Dakota 83
- Jan 08, 2020 - Nebraska Omaha 66 vs. North Dakota 62
- Mar 09, 2019 - Nebraska Omaha 81 vs. North Dakota 76
- Feb 03, 2019 - Nebraska Omaha 90 vs. North Dakota 72
- Jan 10, 2019 - Nebraska Omaha 92 vs. North Dakota 91