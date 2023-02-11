Who's Playing

Nebraska Omaha @ North Dakota

Current Records: Nebraska Omaha 7-19; North Dakota 9-17

What to Know

The Nebraska Omaha Mavericks are 8-2 against the North Dakota Fighting Hawks since January of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. Nebraska Omaha will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Betty Engelstad Sioux Center at 2 p.m. ET. North Dakota should still be feeling good after a big victory, while the Mavericks will be looking to right the ship.

Nebraska Omaha has to be aching after a bruising 84-58 loss to the North Dakota State Bison on Thursday.

Meanwhile, North Dakota took their contest against the Denver Pioneers on Thursday by a conclusive 86-63 score.

Nebraska Omaha is expected to lose this next one by 6. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past three games.

The Mavericks are now 7-19 while the Fighting Hawks sit at 9-17. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Nebraska Omaha is stumbling into the matchup with the sixth most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 77 on average. North Dakota has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 47.10% from the floor on average, which is the fourth highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Betty Engelstad Sioux Center -- Grand Forks, North Dakota

Betty Engelstad Sioux Center -- Grand Forks, North Dakota Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $18.90

Odds

The Fighting Hawks are a solid 6-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Fighting Hawks as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Nebraska Omaha have won eight out of their last ten games against North Dakota.