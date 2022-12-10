Who's Playing

Seattle @ North Dakota

Current Records: Seattle 6-1; North Dakota 5-6

What to Know

After three games on the road, the North Dakota Fighting Hawks are heading back home. They will take on the Seattle Redhawks at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Betty Engelstad Sioux Center. Seattle will be strutting in after a victory while the Fighting Hawks will be stumbling in from a loss.

North Dakota came up short against the Idaho Vandals on Tuesday, falling 76-66.

Meanwhile, Seattle bagged a 69-62 win over the Cal State Fullerton Titans last Wednesday.

North Dakota is now 5-6 while Seattle sits at 6-1. The Redhawks are 4-1 after wins this season, and North Dakota is 2-3 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Betty Engelstad Sioux Center -- Grand Forks, North Dakota

Betty Engelstad Sioux Center -- Grand Forks, North Dakota

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.