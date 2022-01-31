Who's Playing

South Dakota State @ North Dakota

Current Records: South Dakota State 19-4; North Dakota 4-18

What to Know

The North Dakota Fighting Hawks will be returning home after a four-game road trip. North Dakota and the South Dakota State Jackrabbits will face off in a Summit battle at 8 p.m. ET on Monday at Betty Engelstad Sioux Center. The Fighting Hawks have not won a single game against South Dakota State in their most recent matchups, going 0-9 since December of 2017.

North Dakota received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 71-58 to the South Dakota Coyotes.

Meanwhile, the North Dakota State Bison typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday South Dakota State proved too difficult a challenge. South Dakota State came out on top in a nail-biter against the Bison, sneaking past 80-76.

North Dakota is now 4-18 while the Jackrabbits sit at 19-4. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Fighting Hawks have allowed their opponents to shoot 49.20% from the floor on average, which is the 355th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. South Dakota State's offense has more to brag about, as they they come into the contest boasting the second highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 52.10%.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Betty Engelstad Sioux Center -- Grand Forks, North Dakota

Series History

South Dakota State have won all of the games they've played against North Dakota in the last eight years.