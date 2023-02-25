Who's Playing

St. Thomas (MN) @ North Dakota

Current Records: St. Thomas (MN) 18-12; North Dakota 11-19

What to Know

The St. Thomas (MN) Tommies are on the road again on Saturday and play against the North Dakota Fighting Hawks at 2 p.m. ET Feb. 25 at Betty Engelstad Sioux Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

St. Thomas (MN) came up short against the North Dakota State Bison on Thursday, falling 73-64.

Meanwhile, North Dakota ended up a good deal behind the Western Illinois Leathernecks when they played on Thursday, losing 81-70.

The losses put the Tommies at 18-12 and North Dakota at 11-19. A couple stats to keep an eye on: St. Thomas (MN) ranks 10th in college basketball when it comes to turnovers per game, with only ten on average. Less enviably, North Dakota is 47th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11.2 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Betty Engelstad Sioux Center -- Grand Forks, North Dakota

Betty Engelstad Sioux Center -- Grand Forks, North Dakota Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

St. Thomas (MN) have won two out of their last three games against North Dakota.