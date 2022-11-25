Who's Playing

Utah Tech @ North Dakota

Current Records: Utah Tech 2-3; North Dakota 3-3

What to Know

The Utah Tech Trailblazers are staying on the road on Friday to face off against the North Dakota Fighting Hawks at 2 p.m. ET Nov. 25 at Betty Engelstad Sioux Center. Both teams looked pretty sloppy on the offensive side of the ball the last time they faced off, scoring just zero points combined.

After constant struggles on the road, the Trailblazers have finally found some success away from home. They took their contest against the Idaho Vandals this past Saturday 81-71.

As for North Dakota, they can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They claimed a resounding 92-61 victory over the Wisconsin-Stout Blue Devils at home.

The wins brought Utah Tech up to 2-3 and the Fighting Hawks to 3-3. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Trailblazers have allowed their opponents to shoot 50.50% from the floor on average, which is the 358th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. North Dakotas have had an even harder time: they have allowed their opponents to shoot 47.90% from the floor on average, which is the 15th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The good news? The teams might be seeing more of their shots fall.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 2 p.m. ET

Friday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Betty Engelstad Sioux Center -- Grand Forks, North Dakota

Betty Engelstad Sioux Center -- Grand Forks, North Dakota

Series History

Utah Tech won one game and tied one game in their last two contests with North Dakota.