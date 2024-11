Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between North Florida and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 42-35 lead against Charleston Southern.

North Florida has yet to string together two consecutive wins, but this may be their chance. For now, things are looking good for them.

Who's Playing

Charleston Southern Buccaneers @ North Florida Ospreys

Current Records: Charleston Southern 0-1, North Florida 1-0

How To Watch

What to Know

North Florida is 3-0 against Charleston Southern since December of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. The North Florida Ospreys will look to take advantage of their home-court for the first time this season as they take on the Charleston Southern Buccaneers at 7:00 p.m. ET at UNF Arena. The Ospreys will be strutting in after a victory while the Buccaneers will be stumbling in from a loss.

North Florida is coming home in high spirits after they had to open their season on the road against S. Carolina. North Florida had just enough and edged S. Carolina out 74-71. The Ospreys' win was a heroic effort that saw the team overcome a 19 point disadvantage in the spread.

North Florida can attribute much of their success to Liam Murphy, who went 5 for 9 en route to 14 points plus six rebounds and two steals.

North Florida smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Meanwhile, there's no need to mince words: Charleston Southern lost to Clemson on Monday, and Charleston Southern lost bad. The score wound up at 91-64. The Buccaneers were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 48-24.

Lamar Oden Jr. put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted 15 points along with six rebounds.

North Florida beat Charleston Southern 81-70 when the teams last played back in November of 2023. Will North Florida repeat their success, or does Charleston Southern have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Looking ahead, North Florida is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. They finished last season with a 15-11-1 record against the spread.

Odds

North Florida is a big 7.5-point favorite against Charleston Southern, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Ospreys, as the game opened with the Ospreys as a 6-point favorite.

The over/under is 149 points.

Series History

North Florida has won all of the games they've played against Charleston Southern in the last 6 years.