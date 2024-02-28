Who's Playing

FGCU Eagles @ North Florida Ospreys

Current Records: FGCU 12-17, North Florida 15-14

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: UNF Arena -- Jacksonville, Florida

UNF Arena -- Jacksonville, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After three games on the road, North Florida is heading back home. They and the FGCU Eagles will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at UNF Arena. North Florida might want some stickum for this matchup since the team gave up 20 turnovers on Friday.

After a 82-74 finish the last time they played, North Florida and the Dolphins decided to play a little more cautiously this time around. The Ospreys took a 62-50 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Dolphins. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points North Florida has scored all season.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, North Florida struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only an offensive rebound. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, FGCU scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Saturday. They came out on top against the Royals by a score of 90-81.

The Ospreys' loss dropped their record down to 15-14. As for the Eagles, their victory bumped their record up to 12-17.

North Florida took their victory against the Eagles in their previous matchup back in January by a conclusive 78-58. With North Florida ahead 47-24 at the half, the game was all but over already.

Series History

North Florida and FGCU both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.