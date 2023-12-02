Who's Playing

High Point Panthers @ North Florida Ospreys

Current Records: High Point 5-3, North Florida 4-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Where: UNF Arena -- Jacksonville, Florida

CBS Sports App

What to Know

High Point has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the North Florida Ospreys at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at UNF Arena. High Point might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 13 turnovers on Wednesday.

We saw a pretty high 161-over/under line set for High Point's previous contest, but the actual score was more down to earth. They enjoyed a cozy 77-59 victory over the Bears.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers set the bar high, but North Florida and Iowa didn't disappoint and broke past the 165.5 point over/under on Wednesday. The Ospreys found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 103-78 punch to the gut against the Hawkeyes. North Florida was surely aware of their disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

Chaz Lanier put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 16 points.

North Florida struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. They were dismantled by their opponents in that department as Iowa racked up 17.

The Panthers' win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 5-3. They've been dominating during the matches in that stretch too, as they've won by an average of 40.33 points. As for the Ospreys, this is the second loss in a row for them and nudges their season record down to 4-4.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as High Point and North Florida are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. High Point hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 90.2 points per game. However, it's not like North Florida struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.9 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

High Point beat North Florida 93-88 when the teams last played back in December of 2022. The rematch might be a little tougher for High Point since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

High Point has won 2 out of their last 3 games against North Florida.