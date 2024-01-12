Who's Playing
Jacksonville Dolphins @ North Florida Ospreys
Current Records: Jacksonville 9-7, North Florida 8-9
How To Watch
- When: Friday, January 12, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: UNF Arena -- Jacksonville, Florida
What to Know
We've got another exciting Atlantic Sun matchup on schedule as the Jacksonville Dolphins and the North Florida Ospreys are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 12th at UNF Arena. Jacksonville is hoping to put an end to a five-game streak of away losses.
It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 11 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Jacksonville found out the hard way on Saturday. They received a tough blow as they fell 71-55 to the Hatters. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Jacksonville in their matchups with Stetson: they've now lost three in a row.
North Florida can finally bid farewell to their four-game losing streak thanks to their game on Saturday. Everything went their way against the Eagles as the Ospreys made off with a 78-58 win. With North Florida ahead 47-24 at the half, the game was all but over already.
The Dolphins have been struggling recently, as they've lost three of their last four contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-7 record this season. As for the Ospreys, their win ended a seven-game drought on the road and puts them at 8-9.
Jacksonville came up short against North Florida in their previous meeting back in February of 2023, falling 65-58. Can Jacksonville avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
North Florida has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Jacksonville.
- Feb 04, 2023 - North Florida 65 vs. Jacksonville 58
- Feb 02, 2023 - North Florida 76 vs. Jacksonville 63
- Feb 23, 2022 - Jacksonville 71 vs. North Florida 39
- Jan 15, 2022 - Jacksonville 54 vs. North Florida 51
- Jan 09, 2021 - North Florida 70 vs. Jacksonville 68
- Jan 08, 2021 - Jacksonville 66 vs. North Florida 65
- Mar 03, 2020 - North Florida 91 vs. Jacksonville 88
- Feb 13, 2020 - North Florida 81 vs. Jacksonville 66
- Jan 16, 2020 - North Florida 75 vs. Jacksonville 68
- Feb 20, 2019 - North Florida 80 vs. Jacksonville 73