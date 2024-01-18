Who's Playing

Kennesaw State Owls @ North Florida Ospreys

Current Records: Kennesaw State 12-5, North Florida 9-9

Kennesaw State has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Kennesaw State Owls and the North Florida Ospreys will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at UNF Arena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Friday, the Owls had just enough and edged the Eagles out 78-75.

Meanwhile, the Ospreys earned a 82-74 victory over the Dolphins on Friday. The win made it back-to-back wins for North Florida.

The Owls pushed their record up to 12-5 with that victory, which was their 11th straight at home dating back to last season. As for the Ospreys, the win got them back to even at 9-9.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Kennesaw State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 84.9 points per game. However, it's not like North Florida struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Going forward, Kennesaw State is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. For those looking to play the spread, keep Kennesaw State's opponent in mind: they have a subpar 3-6 record against the spread vs North Florida over their last nine matchups.

Kennesaw State is a slight 1.5-point favorite against North Florida, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 162 points.

North Florida has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Kennesaw State.