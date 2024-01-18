Who's Playing
Kennesaw State Owls @ North Florida Ospreys
Current Records: Kennesaw State 12-5, North Florida 9-9
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, January 18, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: UNF Arena -- Jacksonville, Florida
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $25.00
What to Know
Kennesaw State has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Kennesaw State Owls and the North Florida Ospreys will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at UNF Arena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.
Last Friday, the Owls had just enough and edged the Eagles out 78-75.
Meanwhile, the Ospreys earned a 82-74 victory over the Dolphins on Friday. The win made it back-to-back wins for North Florida.
The Owls pushed their record up to 12-5 with that victory, which was their 11th straight at home dating back to last season. As for the Ospreys, the win got them back to even at 9-9.
Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Kennesaw State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 84.9 points per game. However, it's not like North Florida struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.
Going forward, Kennesaw State is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. For those looking to play the spread, keep Kennesaw State's opponent in mind: they have a subpar 3-6 record against the spread vs North Florida over their last nine matchups.
Odds
Kennesaw State is a slight 1.5-point favorite against North Florida, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 162 points.
Series History
North Florida has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Kennesaw State.
- Jan 14, 2023 - Kennesaw State 86 vs. North Florida 72
- Jan 05, 2023 - North Florida 89 vs. Kennesaw State 86
- Feb 12, 2022 - North Florida 74 vs. Kennesaw State 72
- Jan 17, 2022 - Kennesaw State 62 vs. North Florida 60
- Jan 23, 2021 - North Florida 68 vs. Kennesaw State 65
- Jan 22, 2021 - North Florida 69 vs. Kennesaw State 54
- Feb 01, 2020 - North Florida 86 vs. Kennesaw State 45
- Jan 02, 2020 - North Florida 76 vs. Kennesaw State 57
- Feb 13, 2019 - North Florida 80 vs. Kennesaw State 57
- Jan 30, 2019 - Kennesaw State 81 vs. North Florida 64