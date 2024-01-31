Who's Playing

Lipscomb Bisons @ North Florida Ospreys

Current Records: Lipscomb 13-9, North Florida 12-10

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 31, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 31, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: UNF Arena -- Jacksonville, Florida

UNF Arena -- Jacksonville, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Atlantic Sun matchup on schedule as the Lipscomb Bisons and the North Florida Ospreys are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 31st at UNF Arena. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

The experts predicted a close game on Saturday and a win for Lipscomb, but boy were they wrong. They were the victim of a bruising 80-59 loss at the hands of the Hatters. Lipscomb found out winning isn't easy when your three-point shooting is a whole 26% worse than the opposition.

Meanwhile, after a string of five wins, North Florida's good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. They fell 89-76 to the Colonels.

The Bisons' defeat dropped their record down to 13-9. As for the Ospreys, their defeat dropped their record down to 12-10.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Wednesday as both teams are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Lipscomb hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 81.1 points per game. However, it's not like North Florida struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77.6 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Lipscomb couldn't quite finish off North Florida in their previous meeting back in February of 2023 and fell 114-111. Can Lipscomb avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Lipscomb has won 7 out of their last 10 games against North Florida.