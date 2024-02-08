Who's Playing

N. Alabama Lions @ North Florida Ospreys

Current Records: N. Alabama 11-12, North Florida 13-11

What to Know

What to Know

We've got another exciting Atlantic Sun matchup on schedule as the North Florida Ospreys and the N. Alabama Lions are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 8th at UNF Arena. North Florida will be looking to keep their seven-game home win streak alive.

North Florida fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Governors on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell to the Governors 95-91. Despite running the score up even higher than they did in their prior game last Wednesday (85), North Florida still had to take the loss.

N. Alabama aren't just finding sucess at home, as their game on Saturday extended their overall winning streak to four. They pulled ahead with a 70-69 photo finish over the Eagles.

The Ospreys' defeat dropped their record down to 13-11. As for the Lions, their win bumped their record up to 11-12.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Thursday as the pair are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. North Florida hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 78.5 points per game. However, it's not like N. Alabama struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77.3 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Going forward, North Florida is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by six points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when expected to win.

Odds

North Florida is a solid 6-point favorite against N. Alabama, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 151 points.

Series History

North Florida has won 7 out of their last 10 games against N. Alabama.