Who's Playing

N. Alabama Lions @ North Florida Ospreys

Current Records: N. Alabama 11-7, North Florida 9-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET Where: UNF Arena -- Jacksonville, Florida

UNF Arena -- Jacksonville, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

The N. Alabama Lions' road trip will continue as they head out to face the North Florida Ospreys at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at UNF Arena. The Lions are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 78.2 points per game this season.

The experts predicted N. Alabama would be headed in after a victory, but Jacksonville made sure that didn't happen. N. Alabama fell to Jacksonville 64-60.

Meanwhile, North Florida earned a 92-80 win over Cent. Arkansas on Thursday. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Ospreys.

North Florida was working as a unit and finished the game with 23 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Cent. Arkansas only posted 15.

N. Alabama's defeat dropped their record down to 11-7. As for North Florida, the victory got them back to even at 9-9.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: N. Alabama has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like North Florida struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.9. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

N. Alabama beat North Florida 79-74 when the teams last played back in February of 2024. Will N. Alabama repeat their success, or does North Florida have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

North Florida has won 6 out of their last 10 games against N. Alabama.