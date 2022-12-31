Who's Playing

Austin Peay @ North Florida

Current Records: Austin Peay 6-8; North Florida 5-7

What to Know

Get ready for an Atlantic Sun battle as the North Florida Ospreys and the Austin Peay Governors will face off at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at UNF Arena. North Florida is out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

The Ospreys ultimately received the gift of an 87-85 win from a begrudging Bethune-Cookman squad last Thursday. It took eight tries, but they can finally say that they have a victory on the road.

Speaking of close games: it was close but no cigar for Austin Peay as they fell 81-77 to the Queens University Royals on Thursday.

North Florida is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. Those burned by picking them against the spread last week might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

North Florida is now 5-7 while Austin Peay sits at 6-8. The Ospreys are 1-3 after wins this year, and the Governors are 2-5 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: UNF Arena -- Jacksonville, Florida

UNF Arena -- Jacksonville, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Ospreys are a 4-point favorite against the Governors, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

North Florida have won two out of their last three games against Austin Peay.