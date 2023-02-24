Who's Playing

Bellarmine @ North Florida

Current Records: Bellarmine 14-16; North Florida 13-16

What to Know

The North Florida Ospreys and the Bellarmine Knights will face off in an Atlantic Sun clash at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 24 at UNF Arena. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Eastern Kentucky Colonels typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday the Ospreys proved too difficult a challenge. North Florida took down Eastern Kentucky 77-64.

Meanwhile, Bellarmine came out on top in a nail-biter against the Jacksonville Dolphins on Wednesday, sneaking past 63-61.

The wins brought North Florida up to 13-16 and Bellarmine to 14-16. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Ospreys are stumbling into the contest with the 351st most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 78 on average. The Knights have experienced some struggles of their own as they are 35th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 66.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: UNF Arena -- Jacksonville, Florida

UNF Arena -- Jacksonville, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Bellarmine won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.