Who's Playing

Bethune-Cookman @ North Florida

Current Records: Bethune-Cookman 4-4; North Florida 2-6

What to Know

After two games on the road, the North Florida Ospreys are heading back home. They will take on the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at UNF Arena. Bethune-Cookman will be strutting in after a win while the Ospreys will be stumbling in from a defeat.

A victory for North Florida just wasn't in the stars on Tuesday as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. They were completely outmatched by the Houston Cougars on the road and fell 76-42. One thing holding North Florida back was the mediocre play of guard Jarius Hicklen, who did not have his best game: he played for 31 minutes with and five turnovers.

Meanwhile, Bethune-Cookman didn't have too much trouble with the Chicago State Cougars at home last week as they won 86-73.

North Florida's loss took them down to 2-6 while Bethune-Cookman's win pulled them up to 4-4. We'll see if North Florida can steal the Wildcats' luck or if Bethune-Cookman records another win instead.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: UNF Arena -- Jacksonville, Florida

UNF Arena -- Jacksonville, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.