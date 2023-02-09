Who's Playing

Florida Gulf Coast @ North Florida

Current Records: Florida Gulf Coast 14-11; North Florida 10-14

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles will be on the road. Florida Gulf Coast and the North Florida Ospreys will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at UNF Arena. North Florida will be strutting in after a win while the Eagles will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The point spread favored Florida Gulf Coast on Saturday, but luck did not. They fell just short of the North Alabama Lions by a score of 87-85.

Meanwhile, the Jacksonville Dolphins typically have all the answers at home, but on Saturday North Florida proved too difficult a challenge. North Florida walked away with a 65-58 victory.

Everything went the Eagles' way against the Ospreys in the teams' previous meeting in January as they made off with an 82-57 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for Florida Gulf Coast since the team won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: UNF Arena -- Jacksonville, Florida

UNF Arena -- Jacksonville, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The game is expected to go down to the wire, as the oddsmakers have this as a pick 'em.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Ospreys as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Florida Gulf Coast have won 11 out of their last 16 games against North Florida.