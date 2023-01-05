Who's Playing
Kennesaw State @ North Florida
Current Records: Kennesaw State 10-5; North Florida 6-8
What to Know
The North Florida Ospreys and the Kennesaw State Owls are set to square off in an Atlantic Sun matchup at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 5 at UNF Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Kennesaw State winning the first 62-60 on the road and the Ospreys taking the second 74-72.
North Florida was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Monday as they fell 68-62 to the Stetson Hatters.
Meanwhile, the Eastern Kentucky Colonels typically have all the answers at home, but on Monday Kennesaw State proved too difficult a challenge. Kennesaw State had just enough and edged out Eastern Kentucky 79-75.
Barring any buzzer beaters, North Florida is expected to win a tight contest Thursday. Those burned by picking them against the spread on Monday might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.
The Ospreys are now 6-8 while the Owls sit at 10-5. Kennesaw State is 5-4 after wins this year, and North Florida is 4-3 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: UNF Arena -- Jacksonville, Florida
Odds
The Ospreys are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Owls, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
North Florida have won nine out of their last 14 games against Kennesaw State.
- Feb 12, 2022 - North Florida 74 vs. Kennesaw State 72
- Jan 17, 2022 - Kennesaw State 62 vs. North Florida 60
- Jan 23, 2021 - North Florida 68 vs. Kennesaw State 65
- Jan 22, 2021 - North Florida 69 vs. Kennesaw State 54
- Feb 01, 2020 - North Florida 86 vs. Kennesaw State 45
- Jan 02, 2020 - North Florida 76 vs. Kennesaw State 57
- Feb 13, 2019 - North Florida 80 vs. Kennesaw State 57
- Jan 30, 2019 - Kennesaw State 81 vs. North Florida 64
- Feb 08, 2018 - Kennesaw State 89 vs. North Florida 81
- Jan 13, 2018 - North Florida 85 vs. Kennesaw State 78
- Feb 18, 2017 - Kennesaw State 85 vs. North Florida 68
- Jan 19, 2017 - North Florida 86 vs. Kennesaw State 84
- Feb 11, 2016 - Kennesaw State 101 vs. North Florida 91
- Jan 16, 2016 - North Florida 93 vs. Kennesaw State 78