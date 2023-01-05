Who's Playing

Kennesaw State @ North Florida

Current Records: Kennesaw State 10-5; North Florida 6-8

What to Know

The North Florida Ospreys and the Kennesaw State Owls are set to square off in an Atlantic Sun matchup at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 5 at UNF Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Kennesaw State winning the first 62-60 on the road and the Ospreys taking the second 74-72.

North Florida was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Monday as they fell 68-62 to the Stetson Hatters.

Meanwhile, the Eastern Kentucky Colonels typically have all the answers at home, but on Monday Kennesaw State proved too difficult a challenge. Kennesaw State had just enough and edged out Eastern Kentucky 79-75.

Barring any buzzer beaters, North Florida is expected to win a tight contest Thursday. Those burned by picking them against the spread on Monday might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

The Ospreys are now 6-8 while the Owls sit at 10-5. Kennesaw State is 5-4 after wins this year, and North Florida is 4-3 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: UNF Arena -- Jacksonville, Florida

UNF Arena -- Jacksonville, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Ospreys are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Owls, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

North Florida have won nine out of their last 14 games against Kennesaw State.