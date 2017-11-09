North Florida vs. Michigan State: How to watch, live stream college basketball on fuboTV

Miles Bridges leads No. 2 Michigan State into 2017 with a an opening night match-up against the University of North Florida. Bridges single-handedly puts Michigan State in the conversation of title contenders. MSU is coming off of a relatively disappointing 2016 season, in which the Spartans went 20-15 (tied for fifth in the Big Ten) and lost in the second round of the NCAA Tournament to No. 1 seed Kansas.

This game is a tune-up for Michigan State, as the team will immediately turn around and play No. 1 Duke in the second game of the season on Nov. 14. Michigan State is recognized as one of the most potent squads in the country talent-wise, but a lack of experience is the most often-cited reason that it may run into similar roadblocks in 2017. Tom Izzo has mentioned the lack of a clear leader heading into this season. Bridges could be that guy, but he'll have to show it early against UNF. Even though Michigan State may win this game, it will be a good test to see where the unit is at moving forward, particularly in terms of its "veteran" players.

Live stream University of North Florida vs. No. 2 Michigan State

Date: Nov. 10

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Breslin Center -- East Lansing, Michigan

Channel: Big Ten Network (check local listings)

Live stream: fuboTV

For Michigan State football, this season has already been about redemption. Now, the basketball team will try to follow suit. Seasons like 2016 are few and far between in Izzo's career. In 2017 he'll try to put it behind him and live up to the team's lofty expectations, expectations that are in place due in no small part to Izzo's legacy as a perennial tournament powerhouse.