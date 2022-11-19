Who's Playing

South Carolina State @ North Florida

Current Records: South Carolina State 0-4; North Florida 0-2

What to Know

The North Florida Ospreys will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will take on the South Carolina State Bulldogs at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday at UNF Arena. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

North Florida came up short against the Washington Huskies last Friday, falling 75-67. Forward Carter Hendricksen had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 35 minutes with 2-for-15 shooting.

Meanwhile, there's no need to mince words: South Carolina State lost to the Kentucky Wildcats on Thursday, and they lost bad. The score wound up at 106-63. The top scorer for the Bulldogs was guard Rakeim Gary (13 points).

The losses put the Ospreys at 0-2 and South Carolina State at 0-4. A pair of last-season defensive stats to keep an eye on: North Florida is stumbling into the matchup with the 359th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 71.2 on average. South Carolina State is 360th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 72.5 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: UNF Arena -- Jacksonville, Florida

UNF Arena -- Jacksonville, Florida

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.