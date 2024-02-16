Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, North Texas looks much better today on their home court. A win is still up for grabs for either team after one quarter, but North Texas is up 33-30 over the Tigers.

With seven games having already gone down to the wire, it's been a real nail-biter of a season for North Texas, and they're locked in yet another close battle with the Tigers. Maybe North Texas will pull away, but we predict a narrow margin.

Who's Playing

Memphis Tigers @ North Texas Mean Green

Current Records: Memphis 18-6, North Texas 13-10

How To Watch

What to Know

The Memphis Tigers and the North Texas Mean Green will face off in an American Athletic clash at 8:00 p.m. ET on February 15th at The Super Pit. Memphis will be looking to extend their current three-game winning streak.

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but Memphis and the Green Wave didn't disappoint and broke past the 167 point over/under on Sunday. The Tigers came out on top against the Green Wave by a score of 90-78.

Memphis relied on the efforts of Jahvon Quinerly, who scored 18 points along with six assists and five rebounds, and David Jones, who shot 4-for-5 from long range and dropped a double-double on 23 points and ten rebounds. Jones has been hot recently, having posted 23 or more points the last three times he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Nae'Qwan Tomlin, who scored 16 points.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought match, but the Mean Green had to settle for a 71-68 defeat against the Mustangs on Sunday.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Robert Allen, who scored 16 points along with five rebounds. He is trending in the right direction, as he's improved his point production for three games straight. John Buggs III was another key contributor, scoring 15 points.

The Tigers' win bumped their record up to 18-6. As for the Mean Green, they have been struggling recently as they've lost four of their last five matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 13-10 record this season.

Memphis will be fighting an uphill battle on Thursday as the experts have pegged them as the one-point underdog. Against the spread, they have been a house darling this year with a chancy 8-16 ATS record.

While only Memphis took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking forward, North Texas is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. For those looking to play the spread, careful betting on Memphis: they have a less-than-stellar 8-16 record against the spread this season.

Odds

North Texas is a slight 1-point favorite against Memphis, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mean Green as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 136 points.

