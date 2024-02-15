Who's Playing

Memphis Tigers @ North Texas Mean Green

Current Records: Memphis 18-6, North Texas 13-10

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 15, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 15, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: The Super Pit -- Denton, Texas

The Super Pit -- Denton, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After two games on the road, North Texas is heading back home. They and the Memphis Tigers will face off in an American Athletic battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at The Super Pit. North Texas' defense has only allowed 60.5 points per game this season, so the Tigers' offense will have their work cut out for them.

On Sunday, it was a hard-fought match, but the Mean Green had to settle for a 71-68 loss against the Mustangs.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Robert Allen, who scored 16 points along with five rebounds. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of John Buggs III, who scored 15 points.

Meanwhile, Memphis had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 4.5 points), and they went ahead and made it three on Sunday. They came out on top against the Green Wave by a score of 90-78. The oddsmakers set the bar high with a 167-point over/under, but they still managed to beat it.

Memphis can attribute much of their success to Jahvon Quinerly, who scored 18 points along with six assists and five rebounds, and David Jones, who shot 4-for-5 from downtown and dropped a double-double on 23 points and ten rebounds. Jones is on a roll when it comes to points, as he's now scored 23 or more in the last three games he's played. Another player making a difference was Nae'Qwan Tomlin, who scored 16 points.

The Mean Green have been struggling recently as they've lost four of their last five games, which put a noticeable dent in their 13-10 record this season. As for the Tigers, their victory bumped their record up to 18-6.