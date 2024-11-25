Who's Playing

Oregon State Beavers @ North Texas Mean Green

Current Records: Oregon State 4-1, North Texas 4-1

How To Watch

What to Know

Oregon State has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Monday. They will venture away from home to challenge the North Texas Mean Green at 8:00 p.m. ET at The Super Pit. The two teams have allowed few points on average, (the Beavers: 58.4, the Mean Green: 57.2) so any points scored will be well earned.

Oregon State will head out to face North Texas after giving up their first home loss of the season on Thursday. Oregon State fell just short of Oregon by a score of 78-75. The loss hurts even more since the Beavers were up 58-46 with 13:45 left in the second.

Michael Rataj put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 20 points and ten rebounds. What's more, he also racked up five offensive rebounds, the most he's had since back in December of 2023. Isaiah Sy, on the other hand, was considerably less helpful: he went 0-5 from long range.

Even though they lost, Oregon State smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Oregon only pulled down seven.

Meanwhile, North Texas beat Tx. Wesleyan 73-66 on Thursday.

Oregon State's defeat ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 4-1. As for North Texas, their win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 4-1.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Oregon State has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 37.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like North Texas struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Oregon State is hoping to beat the odds on Monday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This will be their first time playing on the road this season.

Odds

North Texas is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Oregon State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mean Green as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 126.5 points.

