Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between North Texas and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. They have jumped out to a quick 38-28 lead against Tulane.

North Texas entered the match having won three straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it four, or will Tulane step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Tulane Green Wave @ North Texas Mean Green

Current Records: Tulane 10-3, North Texas 9-5

How To Watch

What to Know

Tulane has enjoyed a five-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Tulane Green Wave and the North Texas Mean Green will face off in an American Athletic battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at The Super Pit. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Tulane has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won five games by 21 points or more this season. They were the clear victor by a 84-59 margin over the Owls. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 13 more assists than your opponent, as Tulane did.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Tulane to victory, but perhaps none more so than Kevin Cross, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and ten rebounds. Another player making a difference was Kolby King, who scored 16 points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, North Texas entered their tilt with Wichita State with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. The Mean Green rang in the new year with a 74-62 win over the Shockers on Thursday.

North Texas can attribute much of their success to Aaron Scott, who scored 18 points along with five rebounds.

The Green Wave are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five games, which provided a nice bump to their 10-3 record this season. As for the Mean Green, their victory bumped their record up to 9-5.

Tulane is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This will be their first time playing as the underdogs on the road this season.

Odds

North Texas is a 5-point favorite against Tulane, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 142.5 points.

