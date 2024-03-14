Who's Playing

Tulane Green Wave @ North Texas Mean Green

Current Records: Tulane 14-16, North Texas 17-13

How To Watch

When: Thursday, March 14, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, March 14, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Dickies Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas

Dickies Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The North Texas Mean Green and the Tulane Green Wave are set to clash at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Dickies Arena in an American Athletic Conference postseason contest. North Texas' defense has only allowed 62.4 points per game this season, so Tulane's offense will have their work cut out for them.

Last Saturday, the Mean Green strolled past the Owls with points to spare, taking the game 71-55.

North Texas got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Rubin Jones out in front who scored 14 points along with six rebounds and three steals. Another player making a difference was Jason Edwards, who scored 21 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Tulane came into Friday's matchup having lost seven straight, but that streak is now in the rearview. They came out on top against the Shockers by a score of 85-75 on Friday.

Collin Holloway and Kevin Cross were among the main playmakers for Tulane as the former scored 24 points along with two steals and the latter shot 4-for-4 from long range and almost dropped a double-double on 31 points and nine rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Cross has scored all season. Sion James was another key contributor, scoring ten points along with six rebounds and three steals.

The Mean Green are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four games, which provided a nice bump to their 17-13 record this season. As for the Green Wave, their victory ended a three-game drought at home and bumped them up to 14-16.

North Texas didn't have too much breathing room in their match against Tulane when the teams last played two weeks ago, but they still walked away with a 80-76 win. Will North Texas repeat their success, or does Tulane have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

North Texas has won both of the games they've played against Tulane in the last 0 years.