Halftime Report

After a tough defeat on the road their last time out, North Texas looks much better today on their home court. Sitting on a score of 35-26, they have looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

If North Texas keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 13-7 in no time. On the other hand, UAB will have to make due with a 13-8 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

UAB Blazers @ North Texas Mean Green

Current Records: UAB 13-7, North Texas 12-7

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 31, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 31, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: The Super Pit -- Denton, Texas

The Super Pit -- Denton, Texas TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $10.00

What to Know

North Texas and the Blazers are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2019, but not for long. Both teams will face off in an American Athletic battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at The Super Pit. North Texas will be looking to keep their 17-game home win streak (dating back to last season) alive.

Last Sunday, the Mean Green lost 66-63 to the Owls on a last-minute jump shot From Johnell Davis. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for North Texas in their matchups with the Owls: they've now lost three in a row.

Despite the loss, North Texas got a solid performance out of Robert Allen, who scored 15 points along with six rebounds. Allen is trending in the right direction, as he's improved his point production for three games straight. Less helpful for North Texas was C.J. Noland's abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, UAB scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Sunday. They walked away with a 97-88 victory over the Tigers. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Eric Gaines and Yaxel Lendeborg were among the main playmakers for UAB as the former scored 20 points along with four steals and the latter dropped a double-double on 23 points and 16 rebounds. Lendeborg didn't help UAB's cause all that much against the 49ers last Tuesday but the same can't be said for this match.

The Mean Green's loss dropped their record down to 12-7. As for the Blazers, they have been performing well recently as they've won nine of their last 11 matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 13-7 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: North Texas have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UAB struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.6 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Looking forward, North Texas is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by seven points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a three game streak of covering the spread when playing at home.

Odds

North Texas is a solid 7-point favorite against UAB, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 133 points.

Series History

North Texas and UAB both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.