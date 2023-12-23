Who's Playing

UT Arlington Mavericks @ North Texas Mean Green

Current Records: UT Arlington 6-5, North Texas 5-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: The Super Pit -- Denton, Texas

The Super Pit -- Denton, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

After three games on the road, North Texas is heading back home. They will be home for the holidays to greet the UT Arlington Mavericks at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at The Super Pit. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 11 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact North Texas found out the hard way on Sunday. They lost to the Bulldogs on the road by a decisive 72-54 margin. The over/under was set at 126 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, North Texas struggled to work together and finished the game with only four assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks couldn't handle the Red Raiders on Thursday and fell 77-66.

UT Arlington's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Shemar Wilson, who scored eight points along with 11 rebounds and five blocks, and Akili Vining who scored 16 points along with eight rebounds. Those five blocks set a new season-high mark for him. Less helpful for UT Arlington was Phillip Russell's abysmal 0-7 three-point shooting.

The Mean Green's loss dropped their record down to 5-5. As for the Mavericks, they bumped their record down to 6-5 with that defeat, which was their sixth straight on the road dating back to last season.

Looking ahead, North Texas is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by eight points.

North Texas came out on top in a nail-biter against UT Arlington when the teams last played back in December of 2022, sneaking past 60-57. Does North Texas have another victory up their sleeve, or will UT Arlington turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

North Texas is a big 8-point favorite against UT Arlington, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 8-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 131 points.

Series History

North Texas has won 4 out of their last 7 games against UT Arlington.