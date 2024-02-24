Who's Playing

UTSA Roadrunners @ North Texas Mean Green

Current Records: UTSA 8-19, North Texas 14-11

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: The Super Pit -- Denton, Texas

The Super Pit -- Denton, Texas TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $10.00

What to Know

North Texas is 8-2 against the Roadrunners since December of 2017, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in an American Athletic battle at 4:00 p.m. ET at The Super Pit. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last Sunday, the Mean Green couldn't handle the Blazers and fell 71-62.

The losing side was boosted by Jason Edwards, who scored 29 points. Another player making a difference was Robert Allen, who scored 13 points along with five rebounds and four steals.

Meanwhile, UTSA's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their seventh straight loss. They fell 66-61 to the Bulls.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Chandler Cuthrell, who dropped a double-double on ten points and ten rebounds.

Even though they lost, UTSA smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 20 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The Mean Green's defeat dropped their record down to 14-11. As for the Roadrunners, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost 11 of their last 12 contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-19 record this season.

Going forward, North Texas is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 13.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 7-4 against the spread when playing at home.

North Texas didn't have too much breathing room in their game against the Roadrunners in their previous meeting back in January of 2023, but they still walked away with a 63-59 victory. Will North Texas repeat their success, or do the Roadrunners have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

North Texas is a big 13.5-point favorite against UTSA, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Mean Green slightly, as the game opened with the Mean Green as a 15-point favorite.

The over/under is 137.5 points.

Series History

North Texas has won 8 out of their last 10 games against UTSA.