Who's Playing

UTSA Roadrunners @ North Texas Mean Green

Current Records: UTSA 9-11, North Texas 16-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET Where: The Super Pit -- Denton, Texas

The Super Pit -- Denton, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting American Athletic matchup on schedule as the North Texas Mean Green and the UTSA Roadrunners are set to tip at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at The Super Pit. The Mean Green will be looking to keep their 11-game home win streak alive.

North Texas is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 134, but even that wound up being too high. They snuck past Wichita State with a 58-54 win on Wednesday.

North Texas can attribute much of their success to Moulaye Sissoko, who went 7 for 11 en route to 16 points plus six rebounds.

Meanwhile, UTSA found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 94-74 punch to the gut against FAU on Wednesday. The Roadrunners haven't had much luck with the Owls recently, as the team's come up short the last four times they've met.

Damari Monsanto put forth a good effort for the losing side as he went 7 for 9 from beyond the arc en route to 21 points. The dominant performance gave him a new career-high in threes. Another player making a difference was Marcus Millender, who earned 19 points along with two steals.

North Texas is on a roll lately: they've won ten of their last 11 games, which provided a nice bump to their 16-4 record this season. As for UTSA, their defeat dropped their record down to 9-11.

North Texas strolled past UTSA in their previous matchup two weeks ago by a score of 72-57. Will North Texas repeat their success, or does UTSA have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

North Texas has won 7 out of their last 10 games against UTSA.