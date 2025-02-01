Who's Playing
UTSA Roadrunners @ North Texas Mean Green
Current Records: UTSA 9-11, North Texas 16-4
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: The Super Pit -- Denton, Texas
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo
What to Know
We've got another exciting American Athletic matchup on schedule as the North Texas Mean Green and the UTSA Roadrunners are set to tip at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at The Super Pit. The Mean Green will be looking to keep their 11-game home win streak alive.
North Texas is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 134, but even that wound up being too high. They snuck past Wichita State with a 58-54 win on Wednesday.
North Texas can attribute much of their success to Moulaye Sissoko, who went 7 for 11 en route to 16 points plus six rebounds.
Meanwhile, UTSA found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 94-74 punch to the gut against FAU on Wednesday. The Roadrunners haven't had much luck with the Owls recently, as the team's come up short the last four times they've met.
Damari Monsanto put forth a good effort for the losing side as he went 7 for 9 from beyond the arc en route to 21 points. The dominant performance gave him a new career-high in threes. Another player making a difference was Marcus Millender, who earned 19 points along with two steals.
North Texas is on a roll lately: they've won ten of their last 11 games, which provided a nice bump to their 16-4 record this season. As for UTSA, their defeat dropped their record down to 9-11.
North Texas strolled past UTSA in their previous matchup two weeks ago by a score of 72-57. Will North Texas repeat their success, or does UTSA have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
North Texas has won 7 out of their last 10 games against UTSA.
- Jan 18, 2025 - North Texas 72 vs. UTSA 57
- Feb 24, 2024 - UTSA 64 vs. North Texas 62
- Jan 26, 2023 - North Texas 63 vs. UTSA 59
- Dec 22, 2022 - North Texas 78 vs. UTSA 54
- Mar 03, 2022 - North Texas 59 vs. UTSA 48
- Feb 05, 2022 - North Texas 69 vs. UTSA 45
- Jan 09, 2021 - UTSA 77 vs. North Texas 69
- Jan 08, 2021 - North Texas 77 vs. UTSA 70
- Jan 23, 2020 - North Texas 98 vs. UTSA 78
- Jan 12, 2019 - UTSA 76 vs. North Texas 74